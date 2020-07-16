ST. PETER — An early start, distance-learning in December, quarantine quarters for students exposed to the coronavirus, strictly no visitors in dorm rooms at any time, and masks, masks and more masks.
After months of deliberations, Gustavus Adolphus College is releasing its pandemic plan for the upcoming school year.
"I know it won't quite be normal because nothing is normal now," Gustavus President Rebecca Bergman told incoming freshmen and their parents in an online forum made public by the St. Peter liberal arts college.
The forum, the first of three offered last week to new and returning students, was led off by Bergman, who emphasized the strong desire for a student-filled campus this fall after being forced to send the scholars home and resort to online classes after the pandemic's March arrival in Minnesota.
Safety, though, must remain the top priority, Bergman said, driving home the point by turning first to Heather Dale, the Gustavus director of Health Service.
Dale laid out the preparations and plans to limit the spread of the virus even as hundreds of staff and more than 2,000 students from around the nation and the world share space on the 340-acre campus.
Gustavus has reached an agreement with the Mayo Clinic Health System to provide COVID-19 testing for students and staff showing symptoms of the disease. A contact-tracing team will be in place to promptly track down anyone who has been within six feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more, infected people will be isolated and their contacts will be quarantined, and students and staff will be asked to do self-screening daily for symptoms.
"We believe this will allow us to provide rapid early identification of individuals who have been exposed and to slow the spread as quickly as possible by quarantining individuals who are a close contact of a positive case," Dale said.
Students who need to be isolated or quarantined can return home if they choose, but the college is also setting aside its Guest House and its Retreat Center, each of which has space for about 16 people, along with a youth hostel in the basement of a residence hall, for students who choose to stay on campus. If those spaces fill up, the college is also working with a local hotel to house quarantined students.
And masks will be required whenever anyone is indoors — the only exception being students when they are in their dorm room.
"We need to assume that everyone, including yourself, is potentially infected," Dale said.
Traditional student socialization will also be curtailed. No one will be allowed to visit a residence hall they don't live in, and no one — not even students living in the same residence hall — will be permitted in dorm rooms other than their own. Masks will be expected even when students are leaving their room to go to a bathroom.
"You'll need to wear masks when exiting your room and try to maintain that six feet of social distance," said Anthony Bettendorf, director of residential life.
Students are being asked to not bring bulky furniture or a large number of other possessions when moving stuff into their dorms, a process that will be done by appointment over a two-week period.
"In case people would need to leave campus or something, we want people to be able to do that as quickly and efficiently as possible," Bettendorf said.
As for academic and extracurricular activities, 12 action teams made up of about 120 staff and students have been developing a COVID-19-era plan — relying on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the Minnesota Department of Health and other universities — for everything from the cafeteria to classrooms to fine arts to campus visitors, said Provost Brenda Kelly.
One strategy is to start classes on Sept. 2, nearly a week earlier than Gustavus' standard post-Labor Day kickoff of the fall semester. Doing that means extra warm-weather time during the semester to allow students, and potentially some classes, to be outdoors.
"We thought that was advantageous from a public health perspective but also to give us a little more flexibility within that academic calendar in the event we have to pivot due to the uncertainty with the pandemic," Kelly said.
If the planned schedule doesn't need to be altered, in-person classes will continue until Thanksgiving. But rather than coming back to classes with a bellyful of turkey, students this year will be staying home and finishing the last week of classes and final exams online. (Students unable or uninterested in spending the final 15 days of the semester off-campus will be allowed to stay in their dorms, and cafeteria food will be available.)
Study-away programs involving travel have been canceled for the fall semester and for Gustavus' J-term period in January when many students typically have international learning experiences at least once during their four years.
Decisions are pending on how to handle fine arts programs such as choirs, orchestras, bands, dance and theater, as well as fall sports.
"We're still doing lots of research in regard to fine arts and athletics," Kelly said.
Face-to-face classes won't be guaranteed even at the start of the semester for every course. Some will be the standard college class with students and professors sharing a classroom, although the capacities of the rooms have been slashed to ensure social distancing.
Other courses will be entirely online and some will be a hybrid of in-person and distance learning.
"It was necessary for us to do that to welcome you all back on campus," Kelly said.
Parents will be allowed to visit their Gusties, although they will be requested to do so outdoors — at least while the weather is pleasant.
While some Gustavus alums probably have a few fond memories of their college years that would not have been possible while wearing face masks or maintaining six feet of distance from other students, officials are optimistic the 2020-21 school year can still be a good one.
"We know so many of you chose to come to Gustavus because you felt welcomed, because you felt like that's where you belonged," said Andrea Junso, director of campus activities, after detailing some of the pandemic-adjusted student orientation activities that are planned. "We want you to feel like that even through this pandemic."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.