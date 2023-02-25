Last semester Anders Taylor was enrolled in a class that not only expanded his knowledge in his interests of history and jazz, but led the Gustavus Adolphus student to care about Black composers and performers as people.
Taylor was a student in Reading and Writing Jazz, which was taught by Philip Bryant, a Gustavus English professor. A graduate of St. Peter High School and a saxophone player, Taylor is familiar with jazz numbers; however, Bryant’s class has allowed for an added dimension to his knowledge of the roots of the music style.
“Prof B is amazing ... and so laid back,” said Taylor, who recalled Bryant’s use of a recording of Langston Hughes reading from his own work to introduce the Black writer and Harlem activist to students.
He said Bryant challenges his students to think about white people’s creative interpretations of Black culture, such as who should perform rap.
“Prof B asked us to consider, ‘How are you going to engage in it?’” he said.
Taylor is not alone in his fondness and respect for his teacher.
Bryant is the winner of Gustavus’ 2021 Carlson Award, the highest honor presented to the college’s faculty members.
“I was so surprised and so humbled by it,” the honoree said this week in an interview.
Nominations for the award come from students, faculty and staff, who document disciplinary excellence, enthusiasm for teaching and advising, and innovation. Bryant was cited for his encyclopedic knowledge and his ability to connect with students on their level, while always challenging them.
“He not only makes the core elements of the content clear to his students, but also frames them within larger historical and cultural narratives and contexts,” said Rebecca Fremo, who read the citation when Bryant’s award was announced.
She is the 2013 recipient of the award and a fellow professor of English in the department.
“Phil also has served as my mentor,” said Fremo, who like Bryant, writes poetry.
Bryant is the author of four books of poetry. Sunday afternoon Bryant will read a work he created in collaboration with an exhibit on display at the Hillstrom Museum of Art. His 4 p.m. presentation is slated in Wallenberg Auditorium in Nobel Hall at Gustavus Adolphus College. The poetry reading is in conjunction part of a Elizabeth Catlett scholar’s presentation about the African American artist, whose work in on display in the museum.
Hillstrom Director Don Myers asked his fellow faculty member to pen a poem based on a wood block by Catlett titled “I Am The Black Woman.”
“Don is a friend, so I was glad to do it,” Bryant said.
“I remember, the Hillstrom had just acquired the print. And it was around the time of George Floyd,” he said, referring to the Black man killed by Minneapolis police in May 2020.
Taylor said he plans on showing up to listen to Prof B read. Also likely to attend will be other students who have found Bryant’s classroom a “haven and oasis,” where they get to learn and write about who they are as human beings.
“In his creative writing course, I wrote every single day. Before that, I hadn’t written creatively since high school,” said Gustavus junior Lexi Combs.
“But he inspired me with intriguing prompts and fun lectures. While he loves to go on tangents and talk about his life experiences, I welcome the exciting nature of his narration,” Combs said.
Bryant, who grew up in Chicago, graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College in 1973 with a bachelor of arts in English.
He earned his master of fine arts in creative writing from Columbia University’s School of the Arts in 1975. In 1989, he joined the faculty at Gustavus.
Now three decades into teaching at Gustavus, Bryant remains enthusiastic about teaching and he sees hope for the future in today’s students.
“I am able to give them information about things they need to know. I give them a view of the world from a different vantage point,” Bryant said.
“I tell them, ‘Some day, you are going to be in leadership roles and you are going to really need what you learned in this class.’
“We (Gustavus) want them to have the broadest, the best education we can provide,” he said.
