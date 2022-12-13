ST. PETER — Gustavus Adolphus College has yet to shy away from the task of expanding diversity, equity and inclusion within their campus.
“It’s simply the right thing to do,” said Julie Bartley, professor of geography and earth sciences. “If we’re going to admit students, we need to give them the best chance that they have to succeed and to feel like they belong in college.”
Gustavus has recently been awarded a grant of nearly $500,000 by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science Education Program to continue doing what Bartley, who also acts as the project director for the HHMI initiative, considers the right thing.
The grant will support the medical research organization’s efforts to help higher education STEM programs increase their capacities for inclusion.
HHMI’s Inclusive Excellence Three initiative was designed to “establish and execute inclusivity policies that will help students, particularly those belonging to historically excluded groups, feel that they belong and be more prepared to thrive in the sciences.”
There are 104 participating institutions working together in pods called Learning Community Clusters as part of the initiative. Gustavus is in an LCC cohort of 16 institutions, all of which are working on improving the level of inclusivity in their classes and curriculum.
All LCC participants will meet virtually every month and in person annually to update each other on progress while sharing insights and best practices.
Gustavus will work with the other institutions to help faculty and departments identify steps to improve STEM inclusion, and provide the support and resources needed to implement effective change, including engaging with STEM student leaders.
The college also has allocated internal funding to ensure access to HHMI programming across all disciplines, including non-STEM departments and faculty.
“All of the campus can be involved in this project,” Bartley said. “Because, if you think about it, if only the sciences are making changes, and students’ science classrooms look different, but their English or history classrooms don’t, then there’s a disconnect there. So we’re trying to make this a campuswide initiative to improve equity and inclusion for our students.”
From an institutional level, the grant will help Gustavus look into specific ways of evaluating their faculty and staff on their level of inclusion.
Individual faculty members will be trained to recognize that students come from different backgrounds and are exposed to their choice of discipline in different ways. Faculty members can then make appropriate changes to their courses to better represent all students.
Gustavus is also hoping to develop a course designed for the students themselves to learn more about what it means to have an inclusive environment in their disciplines.
“Working and teaching with an eye to equity helps every student,” Bartley said. “Lowering barriers and helping every student believe that they can succeed is a really, really important piece of teaching inclusively.”
