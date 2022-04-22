The Free Press
ST. PETER — The annual Nobel Conference at Gustavus Adolphus College, which is set to be in person for the first time in three years, will focus on the mental health crisis among young people.
The speakers for the fall gathering — the 58th Nobel Conference — have been released and tickets are on sale.
Tackling a wide variety of scientific topics over the years, the conference is a major event on the St. Peter campus drawing thousands of students, alumni and community members to hear speeches and panel discussions featuring experts from around the nation and world. Many of the previous conferences have included Nobel laureates among the speakers.
COVID-19 turned the conference into a low-key online event in 2020 and 2021, but Gustavus is intending to return to the traditional format Sept. 28-29 — complete with musical performances, art exhibits and lunch discussions.
The conference’s title will be “Mental Health (In)Equity and Young People.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic has put a spotlight on the mental health concerns of young people,” philosophy professor and Nobel Conference Director Lisa Heldke said in a statement announcing the lineup of experts. “Yet these concerns did not emerge with COVID, nor is the pandemic the only source of stress in young people’s lives; young people often experience little control over their well-being, and are affected by the decisions of parents, schools and society. In addition, social unrest, climate change and political upheaval contribute to the stress they experience.”
The speakers include: Brendesha Tynes, human development and psychology, the University of Southern California; Priscilla Lui, clinical psychology, Southern Methodist University; Meryl Alper, communication, Northeastern University; Manuela Barreto, social/organizational psychology, University of Exeter; G. Nic Rider, counseling psychology, University of Minnesota; Daniel Eisenberg, economics, University of California, Los Angeles; and Joseph P. Gone, anthropology, Harvard University.
More information on the conference, the speakers and the opportunity to purchase tickets can be found at https://gustavus.edu/events/nobelconference/2022/
