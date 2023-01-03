ST. PETER — Gustavus Adolphus College will be hosting its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Celebration Jan. 16, featuring Alan Page, the first African American Supreme Court Justice of Minnesota, as guest speaker.
The gathering will be 10-11:20 a.m. in Christ Chapel.
The event centers around the continuing struggle for civil rights in the U.S. and around the world.
Doug Thompson, vice president of equity and inclusion at Gustavus, believes King to not only be an American hero, but a global icon. Because of it, King’s message lives on and remains relevant even to this day.
“I feel like, now more than ever, there needs to be some type of healing on every front,” Thompson said.
“We’re divided racially, we’re divided economically, we’re divided politically. When you think about civil rights, it’s almost as much of a problem today as it was 30 years ago. Some progress has been made, but we still have so much more to do. And that’s why I think this event is significant. King’s approach was everything that we needed, even today.”
As a justice of 23 years, as well as a Hall of Fame college and NFL football player, Page is well-versed in the realities of racism in the worlds of athletics and the judicial system.
Thompson said he’s thrilled to have Page and considers Gustavus lucky for being able to have such a busy individual speak at their campus.
“We’re very fortunate to get him and we believe it’s going to be a truly amazing conversation,” he said.
The free event is open to the public, and Thompson encourages everyone to attend.
“Whether you’re a Gustie or just someone in the Greater Mankato area, if possible, come and be a part of this,” he said.
“This is an opportunity for our community to celebrate a man who was so significant that his legacy still has an impact today. It’s a great celebration and, hopefully, it gives us the momentum necessary as we begin a whole new year to affect change in a whole different way.”
The event will also be livestreamed on Gustavus’ website: gustavus.edu/events/mlk
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.