A steady drizzle Friday wasn't able to dampen the enthusiasm of returning and new students at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
In spite of the soggy conditions, 590 first-year students and their families were greeted at campus entrances by dozens of enthusiastic upperclassmen during Move-In Day at the college's residence halls.
Student volunteers also assisted in carting their new college classmates' belongings and furnishings up stairwells and down hallways to their new digs.
The college's fall semester begins Tuesday.
