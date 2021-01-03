MANKATO — Talk about working on flexibility.
Under the latest round of pandemic restrictions, fitness centers can open doors again at one-fourth capacity, and group classes have additional conditions. Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping, a Mankato gym, has had to rework its business model to adapt because it operates mainly through instructor-led strength training and kickboxing classes.
Group fitness classes are expected to be able to resume Monday under the governor’s executive order, but face new regulations such as a requirement that group classes be held in a space separated from the rest of the facility. Classes also cannot exceed 10 people, including instructors.
Farrell’s owner Jeremy Whiteford said the second round of shutdowns has been especially hard because the fitness center was already taking precautions such as tracking who visits the gym and ensuring equipment is sanitized before and after use.
“It was tough because we thought we were doing right, and we weren’t seeing people with cases coming through our doors,” he said.
To adapt to the latest round of restrictions, Farrell’s has had to start an open-gym concept, allowing members to do individual workouts. Members now are coming to the gym to do a workout with a virtual instructor.
It’s been difficult for Whiteford in recent weeks, being in the gym with members but not being able to lead them as while group classes were prohibited.
The new restriction limiting gyms and fitness centers to 25% capacity also has made it challenging to get everybody back in the gym. Only about 10 people can be in Farrell’s at a time now to meet restrictions, which also requires people maintain 12 feet of social distancing instead of the standard 6 feet.
Whiteford said the restrictions have been hardest on members because it makes it more difficult for them to stay on their fitness routine.
“People utilize us as stress relief,” he said, adding that not having that outlet is especially difficult amid the added pressure of the pandemic.
“People have stressful lives. Taking that stress out on a bag is good.”
During the first round of shutdowns in March, Farrell’s began offering virtual classes so members could continue working out at home.
Some have adapted well to the virtual classes but others struggle, Whiteford said, because of kids at home or not having adequate equipment such as punching bags or enough space to workout.
They are continuing to offer these classes to accommodate those who may not feel comfortable being in a gym or people who can’t get in due to the limited capacity.
“It’s good to have that at-home workout option,” Whiteford said.
While membership hasn’t had a big decline during the pandemic, recruitment of new members is challenging.
The gym typically allows people to come in for open gym and see if they like it before signing up for a membership. With gyms closed to in-person workouts for part of the year and now at limited capacity, Whiteford said it’s been hard to bring in prospective members.
The latest regulations also come at a time when fitness centers usually see a spike in membership and people visiting gyms because of New Year’s resolutions and a want to get in shape after the holidays.
Changing restrictions have resulted in a lot of changes for Farrell’s, but Whiteford said they are doing what they can to adapt and continue supporting members.
“We are going to try this. We are going to make adjustments ... We are providing members with what we are able to provide.”
