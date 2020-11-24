MANKATO — COVID-19 restrictions mean gyms won't be open around Thanksgiving, but area fitness centers are again encouraging members to donate to the ECHO Food Shelf this week.
Extra Trimmings started last year as a community event where gyms offered workouts around Thanksgiving while collecting nonperishable food items and monetary donations for the food shelf. The plan was to bring it back again this year until the restrictions forced a change-up.
Workouts will have to be virtual this time, while several drop-off sites and an online donation page were set up to take in food and funds.
Organizers also worked with both Hy-Vee locations in Mankato to ask customers to round up their grocery orders as another way to donate. All the options are available through Saturday.
Even a small monetary donation can help the food shelf, said event organizer Dawn Naples, a health promotion specialist at Profile by Sanford. The event is also about encouraging physical activity around the holidays, she said.
“Our message is to start your holidays off on the right foot," she said. "There’s been no more important time for our health, and exercise really helps."
The event raised 1,700 pounds of food last year. Naples hopes to double that amount in dollars this time around, although food donations will still be accepted.
Extra Trimmings kicked off the campaign Saturday with the Mankato Clinic Foundation, Scheels and Profile by Sanford each donating $1,000 to ECHO. Food shelves can stretch dollars far to purchase food for clients, but they've been especially strained this year both due to increased needs and fewer volunteers.
At least 17 area gyms are involved in the drive this year. Some, like Farrell's Extreme Bodyshaping, came up with creative ways to get members to donate.
Owner Jeremy Whiteford said for each canned good or dollar donated by members, they can give burpees to their favorite instructors during their virtual classes. His goal is to have 30 people donate, with prizes given to the 15th and 30th.
Non-members also can drop off donations at the gym to receive access to virtual workouts. It's all a way to support a nonprofit in need, Whiteford said.
"Food shelves, because of COVID, are struggling right now," he said. "It's important for those who can donate to donate to those in need."
Extra Trimmings has more drop-off locations for donations at Profile by Sanford, the Mankato YMCA and Dance Express. The YMCA is offering both members-only virtual fitness classes along with its free list of classes from earlier in the pandemic on its Youtube page.
“If you’re using the virtual workouts, use it as a reminder to go drop off a donation,” said Stephanie Fischer, the Y's director of healthy living.
Or use the online donation page, she said. The link, as well as the full list of participating gyms, is on the Extra Trimmings Facebook page.
