NORTH MANKATO — Candidates David Haack and Mark Dehen advanced to an April special election that will decide who becomes a Nicollet County commissioner.
Vying in a Tuesday primary to represent North Mankato on the five-person county board, Haack received 70 votes while Dehen got 65. Just 16 votes went to a third candidate, Kenneth DeWitte. People chose only one option, and the top two vote-getters move on.
A total of 151 people voted in the special election. County election official Jaci Kopet said turnout was a mere 3.8%.
Former commissioner Denny Kemp’s death in September prompted the special election. A primary was mandated by state law because more than two candidates filed for the seat.
The election to decide who represents the third district will occur April 12. Only residents in District 3, which comprises Precincts 1, 2 and 3 in North Mankato, are eligible to vote.
Haack already served as the District 3 Nicollet County commissioner for 12 years and is a longtime North Mankato city employee. Dehen has been mayor of North Mankato since 2011 and seeks to follow his father’s lead in progressing from that role to the county board.
Haack’s tenure on the board ended in 2016, the same year Kemp ran for and won the seat. Haack, 67, left to care for family and didn’t expect to have another opportunity to represent Nicollet County, but Kemp’s death opened the seat.
Haack served as parks superintendent of North Mankato for 25 years and has worked a total of 31 in city government. He said his 12 years as a county commissioner set him apart from the other candidates as an experienced official who won’t face the same time-intensive learning curve.
“I think the biggest thing I would have in my favor is knowing how county government really does work and knowing how to, if elected, from day one being able to go to work on whatever projects or issues that are there,” he said.
In his 12th year as mayor of the county’s largest city, Dehen, 60, seeks to broaden his influence and bolster the two governments’ relationship as a member of the County Board.
Dehen has owned a chiropractic practice for 30-plus years, a third of them while in public office, and is the past president of the state chiropractic association.
He touts the past decade of collaboration between the governments of North Mankato, Mankato and Nicollet County as an accomplishment that has improved quality of life and financial stability.
“We’ve come to the conclusion that high tide floats all ships,” he said of area governments. “And so when we work together, we have more success.”
