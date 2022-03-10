NORTH MANKATO — Absentee voting is already available for the special election on April 12 to fill the vacant District 3 commissioner seat on the Nicollet County Board.
After three people filed for the seat, a primary election in February narrowed the field to Mark Dehen and David Haack. The seat was left vacant after the September death of Denny Kemp.
The commissioner’s term will end Jan. 6, 2025.
Only residents in District 3, which comprises Precincts 1, 2 and 3 in North Mankato, are eligible to vote. Those who are registered and live in lower North Mankato can vote, as can upper North Mankato voters living east of Lookout Drive, north of Lee Boulevard and south of Highway 14.
David Haack
Haack, 67, was previously elected to the Nicollet County Board in 2003 and served for 12 years, until 2016.
Haack considers it a success of his tenure that people knew they could call or talk to him, their county commissioner, about their grievances.
“Whatever you hear from them out there,” he said, “you try to keep them in mind when you’re working at a county level.”
Haack said he hasn’t had people raising any particular county issues with him as he’s campaigned.
“There’s no burning issues on people’s minds. Most people talk about city issues or state or federal issues, not county,” he said.
“People just wish me luck and say, ‘We voted for you last time.’ So I’ve got the people I know and Mark has the people he has. I just hope we get a better turnout than the primary; that was kind of disappointing.”
Just 150 people cast votes among the three candidates in the primary, out of 2,300 eligible voters in District 3.
Haack said that in his previous stint on the board he learned to critique proposals for other parts of Nicollet County that would affect North Mankato taxpayers. He also came to know that a lousy county road leading toward the city could deter people from visiting to shop or have a meal.
“You’ve gotta be aware of these other issues in other districts so you can vote on them in an intelligent way.”
After leaving the board in 2016 to care for family, Haack didn’t expect to have another chance to represent District 3. But the death of Kemp opened the seat.
Haack served as parks superintendent of North Mankato for 25 years and has worked a total of 31 in city government. He said his 12 years as a county commissioner set him apart from the other candidates as an experienced official who won’t face the same time-intensive learning curve.
“I think the biggest thing I would have in my favor is knowing how county government really does work and knowing how to, if elected, from day one being able to go to work on whatever projects or issues that are there,” he said.
As a commissioner, he served on committees monitoring the Minnesota Valley Action Council, MRCI and the Traverse des Sioux Library System. The breadth of experience has shown him that everyone has competing interests, and a commissioner’s role is to listen well in order to become knowledgeable before making a decision.
“You go and you do the job and you come away,” he said. “If you don’t end up in the paper with a, ‘Look what he did’ type story … you make the assumption that you must have done the right thing at the time.”
Mark Dehen
Dehen, 60, not only recognizes the parallel between his father’s career and his own. He embraces it.
A chiropractor who worked with his son for two decades, David Dehen served as North Mankato mayor from 1981 to 1994 and Nicollet County commissioner from 2001 to 2003. In his 12th year as mayor of the county’s largest city, Mark Dehen now seeks to broaden his influence and bolster the two governments’ relationship as a member of the County Board.
Dehen, too, is hoping for a more robust turnout for the special election.
“It’s an important position. The county has a $45 million budget that affects everyone in the county.”
While Dehen and some council members have faced criticism recently, particularly for the city assuming responsibilities for Fun Days, Dehen doesn’t think it will hurt him in his County Board bid.
“We always have a couple of people vocal at our council meetings, but I think mostly the other residents are pretty satisfied with where things are going in the city.”
While county boards spend a lot of time talking about drainage ditches and county roads, District 3 is all within North Mankato where there are no ditches or county roads. Law enforcement comes from city police, not the sheriff, and most other services residents get come from the city.
Still, Dehen said North Mankato residents have a big stake in the county. “We have the county services building here, we have the recycling center that is a joint city-county building, and we have some joint road projects. We’ve bought road equipment that the city and county share. And, of course, there’s the property tax part of it,” Dehen said.
A fraying relationship between Mankato and North Mankato was Dehen’s early focus upon becoming mayor in 2011. He said the collaboration has helped the cities to weather two crises, the Great Recession and the coronavirus pandemic, while maintaining financial stability and high quality of life.
His aim as a commissioner would be to maintain the county government’s strong relationship with North Mankato throughout projects such as the Highway 169 corridor renovations.
He approaches governing with technical precision more than ideology, as shown during his breakdown of the county’s $50 million budget in a recent forum.
He said his community engagement heightens his awareness of issues affecting various local demographics.
In the last decade he has tried to engage more with people on social media or while he’s around the community, whether it’s at church, a sporting event or the grocery store. The city now publishes a weekly electronic newsletter.
Serving on a regional economic council, he has learned about the conflicts of business owners in larger cities such as North Mankato and smaller municipalities in the county such as Lafayette and Nicollet.
He said the experience has given him an egalitarian outlook: “You’re representing everybody from the guy that owns Taylor Corp. to the guy that’s the brand-new employee at Taylor Corp. You represent them equally.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.