MANKATO — Habitat for Humanity South Central Minnesota is extending its reach to help older adults stay in their homes longer and delay going into a nursing home or assisted living facility.
The nonprofit’s Aging in Place program is geared for those older than age 65 to implement repair and modifications to their homes based on a sliding-scale fee, which ensures affordability.
Habitat for Humanity launched a pilot program in 2020-2021 and served six people in four low-income households. The effort was partly funded by a $12,000 Greater Mankato United Way grant, and ongoing funding is allowing Habitat to continue offering Aging in Place.
“It has benefitted me a lot because I can’t do work at all or get things done,” said one pilot program participant, who asked not to be named. “They have made my life easier by what they are doing, and I am thankful. They are making life a little easier for me.”
“One additional interesting aspect of Aging in Place,” said Juliann Wiersma, communications and development manager for Habitat for Humanity South Central Minnesota, “which many don’t associate with it, is the impact it has on lower-income families.
“For older adults, homes are their most valuable asset. Preventing premature movement into nursing homes and preserving homes preserves these older adults’ most valuable asset. For lower-income families, preserving an aging adult’s most valuable asset builds generational wealth and leads to long-term, equitable outcomes for low-income communities.”
Thirty-five percent of older adults are living in homes that are in disrepair or ill-equipped to safely meet their needs, according to Habitat for Humanity South Central Minnesota. And one in three adults fall each year, half of which occur at home and result in a serious injury.
Through Aging in Place, Habitat offers a variety of home improvements, including those that make homes more accessible for aging adults and improving safety measures.
Wiersma describes older adults as “the bedrock of our community,” and said “we want to make sure they can stay in their home for as long as it’s safe for them to stay there. They’re the ones in our neighborhoods who are sharing stories and passing on legacies. So they really are vital.”
Staying in their homes as they age also fosters good mental health, Wiersma said, because older adults then maintain their connections to their community and network of people.
Funding for the Aging in Place program going forward will come from the United Way, the city of Mankato and Habitat for Humanity South Central Minnesota.
Aging in Place will complete 10 projects in the coming year in its service area, which is Blue Earth, Sibley, Nicollet, Le Sueur and Watonwan counties.
“We’re really excited about this program,” Wiersma said. “There’s a really big need. Habitat for Humanity International has had Aging in Place in other communities, and it’s sustainable.”
Habitat is collaborating with the city of Mankato, VINE Faith in Action and the Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, she said, to continue serving older adults with Aging in Place measures.
“We’re excited to be the one with the resources to get those projects done,” Wiersma said.
