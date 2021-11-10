MANKATO — Habitat for Humanity of South Central Minnesota recently received a $50,000 grant from the Otto Bremer Trust.
Habitat Board President Bill Heidcamp said in a release that the funds will help complete construction on three new homes along with start the building of three more. The six homes could shelter as many as 20 family members, he said.
“We are thrilled that Otto Bremer is partnering with us to build more affordable homes and provide stabilized housing for the families we serve,” he stated. “Their generous award is very much appreciated.”
The nonprofit has built 141 homes in the Mankato area, sheltering 633 family members — about two-thirds of them children.
The Free Press
