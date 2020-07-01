ST. PETER — A Habitat for Humanity home project started by St. Peter students will be completed by volunteers ahead of a family moving in this fall.
St. Peter High School seniors worked on the home as part of a building trades class until the COVID-19 pandemic forced school closures. Movers hauled the in-progress home Wednesday to the Traverse Green Subdivision, where Habitat volunteers will take on the rest of the project.
A Mankato family will make the move to St. Peter once it’s completed, with the father saying they’ve been looking forward to their new home ever since Habitat accepted their application.
“It was very exciting to see the house moved there,” said Mohamed Mohamed. “For my family, it will really make a difference.”
He and wife, Rugiyo Hussein, smiled for photos outside the home Wednesday. They’re hoping to move into the six-bedroom home with their six children around when school resumes again.
The class, taught by Warren Peterson, is a partnership between Habitat for Humanity South Central Minnesota and the St. Peter School District. The collaboration gives the students hands-on experience building a home each year, introducing them to construction trades.
In past years they completed more of the construction, but COVID-19 meant they didn’t have as much time as usual this spring. The students were disappointed they couldn’t finish more, said Habitat’s Family Services Manager Taylor Schmeling, and some even came to help set up the home’s foundation during distance learning.
Volunteers will work hard to finish it, she added. Although Habitat had a little backlog on projects when the pandemic prevented volunteers from working, progress has picked up since.
“We’re grateful we’ve been able to continue on with the process and we didn’t have such a slowdown,” Schmeling said.
The home will be Carol Endresen’s ninth Habitat project. The longtime volunteer said it’s a bigger project than past ones given the six bedrooms, so volunteers will be busy this summer.
“It’s good, though,” she said. “We’ve got a good bunch of volunteers.”
She began volunteering for Habitat about nine years ago with her husband, a retired building contractor. Endresen is a retired nurse, which she said shows how people who’re interested in volunteering don’t need to be experts on building projects to get involved.
“You get on the job training,” she said. “We’ve got retired professors for Gustavus, an accountant, a dentist, teachers, factory workers.”
Endresen is also on Habitat’s family selection committee. She and Schmeling said seeing the family’s excitement about their new home was a neat experience.
Just as home projects continue through the pandemic, Habitat is actively accepting applications from families in need of new homes. The nonprofit also hopes to expand the building trades classes into more schools in its five-county service area, Schmeling said.
“The construction industry is only growing," she said. "So exposing the kids to trades helps them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.