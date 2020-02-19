MANKATO — 1st District Congressman Jim Hagedorn announced Wednesday he has been battling stage four kidney cancer for a year and will continue in his congressional duties.
The announcement says he was diagnosed on Feb. 15, 2019, and is being treated with immunotherapy at the Mayo Clinic.
Hagedorn said in a statement he feels "great" and will continue to perform his job "unimpeded."
Dr. Lance C. Pagliaro, oncology specialist at the Mayo Clinic, said in a statement Hagedorn "has responded well to immunotherapy, which has been key to his recovery. He is doing well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.