U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn will hold town halls in Waseca and Faribault County next week.

Rep. Jim Hagedorn

Jim Hagedorn

The Republican who represents the 1st Congressional District will be in the city of Blue Earth on Tuesday and in the city of Waseca on Wednesday.

Both town halls will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. In Blue Earth he will meet with constituents at Hamilton Hall, 209 S. Main St. In Waseca he will be in the Waseca High School Performing Arts Center, 1717 Second St. NW.

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you