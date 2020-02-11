U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn will hold town halls in Waseca and Faribault County next week.
The Republican who represents the 1st Congressional District will be in the city of Blue Earth on Tuesday and in the city of Waseca on Wednesday.
Both town halls will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. In Blue Earth he will meet with constituents at Hamilton Hall, 209 S. Main St. In Waseca he will be in the Waseca High School Performing Arts Center, 1717 Second St. NW.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.