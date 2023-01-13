Congressman Brad Finstad announced the introduction of two pieces of legislation this week to honor the life and legacy of the late 1st District Congressman Jim Hagedorn.
Finstad, of New Ulm, was elected to fill the 1st District seat left vacant by the late congressman. Hagedorn represented the southern Minnesota district from 2019 until his death from kidney cancer in 2022.
The first proposed bill, according to Finstad’s office, is to rename the post office in Blue Earth after Hagedorn, who was born there and made it his home during his time in Congress.
Six members of the Minnesota congressional delegation voiced support for the bill, according to a news release from Finstad's office.
Secondly, Finstad reintroduced the American Workforce Empowerment Act, which was one of Hagedorn’s top legislative priorities while in office. The bill would allow 529 savings accounts to be used for non-degree technical training certificate programs, apprenticeships, tools, and any tests required to obtain and maintain certifications. The bill has 26 co-sponsors.
“Jim was a true public servant, a commonsense conservative with an unparalleled work ethic,” Finstad stated in the release. “He fought tirelessly for the people of Minnesota’s 1st District and worked every day to represent the southern Minnesota views and values of his constituents, supporting the district’s agriculture, small businesses, transportation and world-class health care system.
“Jim loved few things more than his Minnesota roots, and I am proud to honor him by preserving his legacy in the Blue Earth community.” he stated.
Finstad said he expects the American Workforce Empowerment to reduce the cost of obtaining advanced technical certifications, while also helping to grow the workforce. As he talks with employers in the district, he said he repeatedly hears about the increased need for skilled labor.
