Congressman Jim Hagedorn announced that his cancer has returned.
The Republican from Blue Earth who represents the 1st District announced last year he was diagnosed with advanced kidney cancer in February 2019.
Fourteen weeks ago the cancer was undetectable, Hagedorn said in a statement Wednesday. But tests over the weekend showed the cancer is back.
Hagedorn will continue treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
He won re-election to a second two-year term in November.
“Be assured I will continue to fight for America and serve the people of Minnesota's 1st Congressional District with the highest level of energy and enthusiasm,” he said in the statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.