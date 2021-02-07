MANKATO — Corporate donors suspending contributions also has affected area politicians, as 1st District U.S Rep. Jim Hagedorn is among the 147 members of Congress who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s November 2020 election victory.
The Republican from Blue Earth has accepted donations from General Mills, Best Buy, Comcast and New York Life Insurance within the past two years. All of those companies announced within the past few weeks they would be suspending their political action committee campaign contributions to members of Congress who refused to certify the 2020 election results.
General Mills gave $3,000 to Hagedorn in 2020. Best Buy also gave $3,000, Comcast gave $7,500, and New York Life Insurance gave $10,000 last year.
Though scores of companies have announced donation suspensions for election objectors, even more companies have paused all donations or said they would review their donation practices.
UPS, UnitedHealth, Lockheed Martin, Northrup Grumman and U.S. Bancorp are among Hagedorn donors during the past year that have announced pauses to all campaign contributions.
UPS gave Hagedorn $6,500 in 2020, while UnitedHealth donated $7,500, Lockheed Martin chipped in $2,000, Northrup Grumman gave $3,000 and U.S. Bancorp contributed $5,000 to Hagedorn’s campaign efforts.
Delta, Chevron, American Crystal Sugar Co. and ExxonMobil have publicly stated they are reviewing their political donation process. Hagedorn received $5,000 from Delta, $2,500 from Chevron, $10,000 from American Crystal Sugar Co. and $5,000 from ExxonMobil in 2020.
Hagedorn raised close to $2.3 million during the last election cycle. A majority of Hagedorn’s campaign funding — about $1.56 million or about 69% — came from individual contributions.
Almost $705,000 of Hagedorn’s campaign funding came from committee donations, meaning political action committees from other organizations or companies.
Hagedorn’s office did not return Free Press requests for comment.
