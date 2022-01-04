Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-1st District, revealed Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19.
The two-term Republican said in a statement he was told Monday night he had tested positive. Hagedorn said he's vaccinated and is experiencing "very mild symptoms." He will be under observation and treatment at Mayo Clinic.
"Today's news will not stop me from fighting for America and the people of Minnesota's First Congressional District," Hagedorn said.
The congressman has battled kidney cancer since he was diagnosed in February 2019. He announced in July the cancer had returned despite ongoing treatment and tests earlier in 2020 that showed he was in remission.
