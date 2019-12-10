U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn will host town halls in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties Saturday, part of a 21-county town hall tour throughout southern Minnesota.
The Blue Earth Republican will hold public forums 9 a.m. at the Mankato Civic Center Reception Room and 1 p.m. at the South Central College Conference Room in North Mankato.
These are the first town halls Hagedorn has held in the Mankato area, though he has made several stops to visit with smaller groups and businesses since he took office in January. He hosted a controversial tele-town hall in Nicollet County in June, which wasn’t publicized in advance and drew criticism from residents and liberal groups who thought Hagedorn wasn’t responding to the needs of his constituents.
The town halls Saturday are open to the public.
