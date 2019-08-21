Tom Lawton interned at Jones Metal while attending East High School, shadowing workers and doing simple tasks. After graduating, he went to work there and attended South Central College, where he graduated last semester. He took advantage of the state’s PIPELINE Program where he received grants for tuition at SCC while working at Jones.
“It’s an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” said Lawton, who is a welder.
“It’s a great job,” he said, citing benefits including 401(k), union benefits and a $22 hourly salary plus overtime.
Jones Metal President & CEO Sarah Richards touted such programs to 1st District Congressman Jim Hagedorn, who toured the plant Wednesday. She said the programs, funded by the state and employers, assist people in getting skills they need for a good job and help businesses recruit and retain employees in a tight job market.
“Every chance we have to talk about manufacturing as a good solid career, we do it.”
The company has 95 employees and always has job openings, which Richards said take time to fill. “We make sure we have a good place to work and a safe place to work and to keep people up on training.”
Hagedorn said promoting vocational training so young people can get higher-paying manufacturing jobs helps employees and employers.
He is author of the Student Empowerment Act, which would allow elementary and high school students to use money from 529 tuition accounts for not just tuition but for expenses such as books, tools and fees for dual enrollment at vocational schools.
Hagedorn, who serves on the House committees on agriculture and small business, said giving Americans access to flexible medical spending accounts and giving businesses more options to provide health benefits will help keep the economy strong.
While a large majority of economists are predicting a recession by 2021, Hagedorn disagrees. “I’d say the economy is very strong. If we continue on the right path, we can move forward.”
He said the big tax cut of 2017 and a reduction in regulations have aided businesses and the economy. “As I go around the district, businesses say they haven’t had this much work in 25 years.”
The caveat in what he sees as a strong economy in the district is the struggles in the farm economy, which he said is “cyclical” and which is “transitioning through trade issues.”
Hagedorn was shown around the sprawling plant on Third Avenue by Vice President Dave Richards, who showed the Blue Earth Republican a variety of robotic production machines and employees doing laser welding and fabrication work for projects ordered by the military and major corporations such as Walmart.
For her part, Sarah Richards told Hagedorn she wishes the two political parties could find common ground to help businesses and workers, especially on providing affordable health insurance.
“Everyone in politics says companies our size are the backbone of America, but right now it doesn’t feel like we have a voice. It doesn’t seem like the two parties can get to the middle.”
She said Jones Metal has a union and has conservative views on things like regulations. “But we make it work and come to the middle, but they can’t.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.