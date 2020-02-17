Jim Hagedorn

Jim Hagedorn

WASECA — U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn's town hall in Waseca has been postponed to Feb. 24.

The congressman will meet with constituents from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday in the Performing Arts Center at Waseca High School, 1717 Second St. NW.

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you