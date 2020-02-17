WASECA — U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn's town hall in Waseca has been postponed to Feb. 24.
The congressman will meet with constituents from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday in the Performing Arts Center at Waseca High School, 1717 Second St. NW.
Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 14F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Updated: February 17, 2020 @ 3:22 pm
Staff Writer
Public safety and K-12 education reporter 507-344-6354
