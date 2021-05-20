WASHINGTON D.C. — U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn voted against a bill to create an independent commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by former President Donald Trump supporters. Congress was ransacked and five people died.
The House voted by 252-175 to approve the commission, with 35 House Republicans defying their party leadership in showing support for the inquiry. The commission would be modeled after the panel that probed attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001. The bill now goes to the Senate where its prospects are less certain.
Hagedorn, a two-term congressman representing the 1st Congressional District, was one of only two Minnesota Republicans to object to counting votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania during the counting of electoral votes in January. The process was disrupted when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.
The vote to create the commission came after GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell voiced opposition against it.
In a press statement, Hagedorn said House Republicans offered a "nonpartisan and balanced solution that would establish a commission," but Democrats blocked the effort to focus instead "on their political agenda of impeaching former President Trump."
"More than four months have lapsed and since then, multiple congressional committees have held hearings looking into these events and the U.S. Department of Justice has conducted an investigation, resulting in over 400 arrests," Hagedorn said. "All current and future investigations into this incident should be unbiased and holistic, and this bill simply does not meet those standards."
The DFL Party called the vote taken by Hagedorn, as well as three other Minnesota Republicans, Reps. Tom Emmer, Michelle Fischbach, and Pete Stauber, who also voted against the commission, "disgraceful."
When the United States Embassy in Benghazi was attacked, Republicans spent four months investigating it, said DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin. Now, Republicans want to "bury their complicity" in the storming of the Capitol.
"Instead of forcefully pushing back against the lie that the 2020 election was stolen, Minnesota Republicans perpetuated that lie and allowed it to take root and grow within the party," Martin said. "Now, they are trying to block efforts to establish the truth of the January insurrection and leave our Capitol vulnerable to future attacks in a pathetic and cowardly attempt to avoid bad headlines."
The solid number of Republicans voting for the independent investigation — 35 out of 211 — showed some cracks in the party's defense of Trump on a key vote. Trump opposes the creation of a commission.
But even if the same share of Republicans vote for the measure in the Senate, that wouldn't be enough to get over the finish line.
Republicans also fear that a months-long investigation would stretch past its year-end deadline and keep Jan. 6 in the spotlight as the midterms
