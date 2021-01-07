WASHINGTON – Congressman Jim Hagedorn was among the lawmakers who voted to object to the counting of Electoral College votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania.
In a press release Hagedorn cited what he described as late changes to election laws in some states.
“These unilateral and unconstitutional actions influenced the outcomes of elections, called into question the integrity of the 2020 presidential election and needlessly created a constitutional crisis,” he said in a statement.
Hagedorn said he will advocate for a Congressional commission to “perform a forensic audit of the 2020 presidential election.”
Hagedorn was one of two Republican representatives from Minnesota who voted against certifying the election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania. The District 1 representative was joined by District 7 Rep. Michelle Fischbach.
In a statement before the votes, Fischbach said:
This election was shrouded in allegations of irregularities and fraud too voluminous to ignore. In order to fulfill my duty to the constitution and my constituents, I believe there must be a proper investigation to consider these claims."
