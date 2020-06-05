Law enforcement officials in Blue Earth and Waseca counties say a narrow band of severe thunderstorms that moved through the area Tuesday night damaged roofs, broke windows and damaged crops, but no injuries were reported.
Waseca County Sheriff Brad Milbrath said the worst storm damage was concentrated around New Richland.
A large grain bin and many trees went down and a number of roofs were damaged and windows broken. The steeple of Le Sueur River Lutheran Church in New Richland broke off in the storm.
The roof was ripped off a turkey barn east of New Richland and the owner moved turkeys to another location, Milbrath said.
"It was mostly straight-line winds and golf ball size hail."
Blue Earth County Chief Deputy Mike Maurer said power poles were knocked down near Good Thunder.
Lake Crystal saw hail and high winds knocked down trees and branches, with branches clogging storm drains and causing some minor street flooding.
"South of Lake Crystal there was some significant crop damage from hail. There was some hail damage to homes. Hail did a significant amount of damage," Maurer said.
Farmers still have plenty time to replant without losing much potential yield in the fall.
