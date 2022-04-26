MANKATO — Hairball, the rock band that specializes in dead-on cover songs of artists such as Van Halen, KISS, Journey and Aerosmith is set to return to the Vetter Stone Amphitheater Aug. 27.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center or online at Ticketmaster.com. All tickets, which are $25 in advance or $30 on the day of the show, are general admission.
This is Hairball's 21st year as a group, and they have performed in Mankato many times. Their shows feature lights, sound, smoke, fire, bombs "and screaming hordes of avid fans," according to a civic center press release.
