It's comforting that nature is oblivious to what's going on in the human world.
The rabbits, blissfully unaware of of anything out of whack, are chasing each other around the yard in their frenetic courtship pursuits.
Crocuses and daffodils are pushing up through cold, wet soil, the crocuses close to opening up. The tulips won't be far behind.
The buds on the big weeping willow, always the first of trees to leaf out, are swelling.
The grass is trying to ignore the cool temps and turn green. We raked a lot of the yard to get a better view. The yard/garden experts always admonish you not to rake too early in the spring or you'll damage the sod.
But lawns seem plenty resilient. And right now, experts critical of people's outdoor activities will give their opinions at their own peril.
And pretty soon I'm planning to move a few tomato plants out to the garden — mid-May last frost date warnings be damned. Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures.
I fixed and painted a bunch of bird houses, adding big steel washers around the holes to deter the red squirrels from chewing into them again.
The songbirds are, apparently, raring to nest.
After putting one screw into a birdhouse on a post, I stepped back to see if it was straight before putting the second screw in. I got a few feet back when a chickadee that had been watching from a nearby tree swooped down, landed on the perch and stuck her head inside the birdhouse to check it out.
I had to shoo her away to finish mounting the house. Hopefully she will claim the nest for herself.
It's a little early to clean out a pond, fill it and start the waterfall pump. But I did. It sounds soothing. I carried the tub of giant goldfish up from the basement and poured them into the pond. They went into a kind shocked hibernation for a bit but otherwise seem happy to be out of the plastic tub and swimming around in the big pond.
Unfortunately you can't stay outside all the time. But when I went in and looked at myself in the mirror I realized the hair salon closures have taken their toll.
Rose took out the scissors and comb and had at my bushy do. Did pretty good, although I told her I've got a puffy, curl thingy going on by the part in my hair. I told her I never had that with my regular stylist.
"Try hair product," she said. No satisfaction guaranteed policies at the in-home hair salons, I guess.
I've noticed a lot of the Twin Cities TV news people working from their homes don't have perfect hair anymore. Bet they miss their makeup people at the station. Fortunately for the rest of us, not too many people see what we look like these days.
If the governor's stay-at-home order lasts a lot longer, though, it could get interesting. We might resemble the guys in the 1980s "hair bands." We can just comb out our shoulder-length hair, put on a headband, maybe dig out some tie-dyed shirts. I kinda miss the hippie era anyway.
