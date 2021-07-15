MANKATO — Half of all residents in south-central Minnesota have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including more than 60% of residents age 16 or older.
Area counties reached the two milestones Thursday after the Minnesota Department of Health corrected a technical issue on its vaccine dashboard. The issue caused some counties to show lower or higher rates than they actually had between July 9 and Wednesday.
Thursday’s updated numbers showed 116,236 residents in the nine-county region have at least one dose, equaling 50% of the population.
Strong rates in three of the most populous area counties are fueling much of the regionwide total. Nicollet County leads south-central Minnesota with 56.3% of its full population vaccinated with first doses, followed by 52.2% in Brown County and 51.9% in Blue Earth County.
The six other area counties have vaccination rates below 50%. Sibley County’s 44% vaccination rate is the lowest in the region, according to state vaccine data.
For residents in the 16-and-older demographic, all nine area counties now have more than 50% rates for first doses. The region overall has 60.3% of the age group vaccinated.
The latest milestones are encouraging, but half of the region’s population remains unvaccinated. Children younger than 12 aren’t eligible for vaccines yet, while many eligible people either choose not to get vaccinated, have health conditions preventing them from getting vaccinated, or haven’t had access to the vaccine yet.
Unvaccinated people are accounting for the vast majority of recent COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Minnesota and nationwide. State health officials are particularly concerned about COVID-19’s delta variant, which has a higher hospitalization rate than previous strains spread in Minnesota.
“It’s a variant that we are concerned about,” said Kris Ehresmann, Minnesota’s infectious disease director, in an interview with MPR News this week. “We’re concerned about its circulation in populations who are not vaccinated.”
The delta variant appears to be contributing to the recent rise in cases in the U.S. Cases were also up in Minnesota overall and south-central Minnesota over the last week.
With the rise in cases came jumps in positive test rates.
South-central Minnesota counties combined for a 2.2% positivity rate between July 7-14, according to state health department data. It was a rise from the 1.2% positivity rate during the previous week, and the highest rate since the week ending May 26.
Minnesota overall had a similar jump in its positivity rates, rising from 1.1% to 1.9% during the same time period. Rates below 5% are considered good measures of manageable community spread.
If the south-central and statewide rates peaked at their current levels, it’d be a good sign. Concerns about the latest rates stem from the possibility of them being part of a gradual upward trend, said Derek J. Wingert, a local data analyst with the COVID Tracking Project.
“We had a few really good weeks back a month ago, but the last few have been gradually going up and this week was a pretty unambiguous increase,” he said.
Regional testing levels appeared about the same over the last week and the week prior. There were just more tests coming back positive during the latest week, nearly double the amount.
“This is a definite uptick and a rather significant one,” Wingert said. “It also comes amid more states experiencing some form of decreases stopping, or in more cases, they’re starting to increase a bit.”
Blue Earth County had the most elevated positivity rate in the region between July 7-14. Its rate jumped from 1.2% to 3.2%, the 11th highest rate among all counties in the state.
Le Sueur County had the 13th highest positivity rate in the state over the last week. Its rate rose from 2.8% to 3.1%.
Overall, seven of the nine area counties had upticks in positivity rates. Only Brown County had a decrease, from 2% to 0.9%, with Watonwan County having a second straight week with zero new cases and therefore no rise or fall in its 0% positivity rate.
Mankato's free state-run COVID-19 test site at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center remains open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
