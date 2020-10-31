MINNESOTA LAKE — Knowing trick-or-treating might not be the same this year, Maple River High School students came up with a more creative way to get children their Halloween candy Saturday.
Seniors and juniors in Gwen Isaacson’s physics class focus a unit on constructing trebuchets and catapults every year. Usually they end up launching apples and tennis balls.
This year they launched candy instead.
“We just wanted to make sure we were bringing that Halloween spirit and the joy of the season back into this weird year,” Isaacson said.
After launching candy for elementary students in the school district Thursday and Friday, the class of 15 split up Saturday to launch more candy from their machines Saturday in Minnesota Lake, Mapleton, Good Thunder and Amboy.
At the Minnesota Lake launch, junior Trevor Sieberg used an air cannon and senior exchange student Eleonora Slanze used a trebuchet to loft candy skyward for costumed children to collect in Old Mill Park.
Building the machines was challenging, the physics students said. The class built and fine tuned their projects over the course of about four weeks.
“It was really cool,” Sieberg said. “(The kids) were all excited and happy.”
Cory and Angela Roeker of Good Thunder brought their children to collect candy at the Minnesota Lake event, where they thanked the students for organizing it. They later planned to head up to North Mankato’s trunk-or-treat event in lieu of regular trick-or-treating this year.
“COVID is bringing out the creativity in people where we can still celebrate and have fun,” said Cory, a fifth grade teacher in the school district.
The class will next dive into the mathematics behind the machines. Building and seeing the machines in action first shows the students their practical applications before turning the focus to how it all works, Isaacson said.
Tying the lesson into Halloween was the class’ idea once students realized the celebration fell on Saturday this year. Isaacson said she was proud of her students for showing such enthusiasm for the project this year.
“Seeing their faces throughout these last three launch days has just been really fun,” she said. “They’ve really seen the rewards from their work.”
