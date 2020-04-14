MANKATO — Drummers Garden Center in Mankato has one- and five-gallon containers of hand and cleaning sanitizer available for customers to purchase and donate to one of the personal protective equipment drives in the area.
Also, for every 10 gallons purchased for donation, Drummers will add an additional gallon as well as deliver donations to one of the drive sites.
The sanitizer is made by UltraGuard. According to Drummers, UltraGuard uses a formula approved by the World Health Organization and is suitable for cleaning hands and hard surfaces.
Store hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. You can also donate by calling the store at 507-388-4877.
