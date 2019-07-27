This week drivers in Minnesota have to be hands-free when using their phone. It’s something we all hope and intuitively believe will make us all safer on the roads.
Many teams of researchers say otherwise.
One out of every four car crashes in the country is caused by texting and driving, and you’re six times more likely to crash texting than driving drunk.
It’s well documented that people with a phone to their ear while driving are nearly as distracted as those texting.
Unfortunately, a series of studies show that hands-free doesn’t reduce distraction. States that earlier passed hands-free laws haven’t seen a decline in crashes.
The Texas A&M Transportation Institute studied people driving a closed course under three conditions: while texting by hand, while texting by voice and without texting at all.
“Response times were significantly delayed no matter which texting method was used,” the study said. Those who were texting in any form took about twice as long to react as they did otherwise.
And having a phone conversation hands-free produces the same level of distraction as a hand-held conversation.
Several studies show that drivers using cellphones, whether hands-free or handheld, fail to see up to 50 percent of the information in their driving environment.
And for reasons that aren’t entirely clear, talking on your phone hands-free is more dangerous than having a conversation with someone in your vehicle. One explanation is that passengers see there is congestion or a traffic signal ahead and they alter or stop their conversation.
I can attest to this. My wife can carry on a conversation with me while I drive and still tell me I’m tailgating, going too fast or being a knucklehead behind the wheel. Worse, she’s always right.
Driving has increasingly become a game of Russian roulette.
On many long drives to our cabin over the years it’s easy to see we’re driving ever faster. It used to be that people thought they could go 5 mph, maybe 9 mph, over the speed limit and have a good chance of not being pulled over. On the four-lane Highway 371 from St. Cloud to Brainerd, it’s hard to know where the tolerance level of speed ends.
On recent trips, a majority of vehicles went 15 mph over, and when a trooper was parked on the side of the highway, he didn’t budge. I’m guessing they know if they wait five minutes, they’ll find someone going 90.
And the number of badly secured loads in the northern vacationland is legendary. I’ve seen a guy with a grossly overloaded pickup full of lumber sitting in the middle of the highway in Baxter, his load spread across two lanes. There are couches and grills and dock sections perched precariously on trailers and pickup beds.
The big inflated tubes pulled behind boats are often stuck into a boat being pulled down the highway with little or nothing holding them in. There’s a reason motorcyclists don’t like riding behind them, waiting for the tubes to fly out.
One weekend we saw not one but two boats slide off trailers. A guy at the Highway 15/212 intersection by Hutchinson took off from the stop sign as his 15-foot Alumacraft slid off the trailer and hit with a thud in the intersection. Two days later, in Cross Lake we watched a young guy gun his Escalade around a corner as one of the Jet Skis he was pulling shot off the trailer, sending sparks as it sailed across the intersection. I’m guessing Dad was not going to be happy.
It seems more and more drivers are going to be boneheads behind the wheel, hands-free or hands-on.
Those driverless vehicles can’t come soon enough.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 344-6383.
