HANSKA — A third person has accused a Hanska man of sexual assault.
Christopher Lee Konakowitz, 37, was charged with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct last month after two girls, ages 9 and 10, said he molested them in 2014.
Additional counts of the same charge were filed this week in Brown County District Court after a young woman told authorities Konakowitz also had molested her. The woman said she was assaulted at least three times between 1999 and 2002 when she was between 4 and 6 years old, the charges said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.