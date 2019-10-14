HANSKA — A Hanska man is accused of molesting two young girls five years ago.
Christopher Lee Konakowitz, 37, was charged with two counts of felony criminal sexual conduct Monday in Brown County District Court.
Two girls, ages 9 and 10, recently both told authorities Konakowitz molested them in 2014. They said they once stayed overnight at his residence and the assault started while they were asleep, according to a court complaint.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.