NEW ULM — A Hanska man reportedly tried to slash another man with a knife Wednesday during an altercation in New Ulm.
Justin James Larson, 32, was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon Thursday in Brown County District Court.
Police responded to a report of Larson showing up to a New Ulm residence unannounced and getting into a fight at 12:27 a.m. Wednesday, according to a search warrant. The victim told police Larson slashed at him with the knife but narrowly missed.
A woman who broke up the fight said she bought the knife for Larson while they were in a relationship. Larson left the scene but was later arrested after an investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.