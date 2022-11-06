HANSKA — A Hanska man was hospitalized Sunday after rolling his Mini Cooper on Highway 257 east of Hanska Sunday.
Brandon Lee Stage, 33, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the 4 p.m. crash and was taken to the New Ulm hospital, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Stage was eastbound on Highway 257 when the 2004 Mini Cooper left the road and rolled just west of 135th Avenue in Linden Township.
The highway was dry, alcohol was not a factor and Stage was wearing a seat belt, according to the Patrol report.
