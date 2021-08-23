LAKE CRYSTAL — The long-running and family-owned James Brothers Hardware Store in Lake Crystal closed in the late 1990s, and its successor closed around 2010.
That’s when Dan Buss, a long-term employee at Fastenal in Mankato, an industrial equipment supplier, began to consider opening up a new hardware store in town to fill that void.
A few years ago, Buss was driving back from a work assignment in Sioux Falls when he stopped by the Ace Hardware franchise in St. James, acquiring the number for the company’s corporate office in Chicago, which supplies inventory for independently owned franchises across the country
“I talked to this guy for a couple weeks and he said, ‘We’ll start looking at the demographics and do the forecasts and projections,’” said Buss.
But there was a gap in communication. His contact at Ace Hardware in Chicago thought Buss was calling from Crystal, a Minneapolis suburb. When he found out Buss meant Lake Crystal, his contact said they couldn’t pursue a store there, someone else in town had beaten him to it.
That’s when Buss got a call from Kevin Gaulrapp, who had previously owned a grocery store in Lake Crystal, where the current hardware store is located.
“He goes, ‘Can you meet me at the old grocery store? There’s something I want to talk to you about,’ ” Buss recalled. “I came up here and he goes, ‘Did you ever talk to a guy from Ace named Pete Beardsley?’ ” I’m like, ‘yeah.’ He goes, ‘so have I. I’m looking for a manager, I’m bringing a hardware store to this town.’”
“It just clicked from there,” said Buss. “He’s helped me ever since day one and we’ve had a great working partnership.”
The two became business partners, traveling to the Ace headquarters in Chicago to work out the details and to discuss what their vision and niche was for the store. Buss said Ace provided them with everything they needed to get the store up and running.
“They did all the research for us in their cubicles in Chicago and knew how many people were in town and what the demographic was,” Buss said. “Obviously, we’re a rural farm community and they supported us with how they would like to see it laid out. We had our input and tweaked a few things and still always are, but those guys know exactly what they’re doing.”
Strong support
Even before they opened in the summer of 2016, Buss said Lake Crystal’s residents peppered them with questions and requests. When were they opening? What would be in stock? Could they stock this or that?
Before they opened that July, Buss and Gaulrapp held an open house with about 100 people showing up.
“It went over pretty well, and people were like, ‘Wow. This is exactly what we need,’” Buss said. “I had a whiteboard up front by the door that said, ‘What would you like to see here?’”
The white board was chock full of requests.
“I was like, ‘Sweet. There’s interest guys!”
One of the first people they hired was Juli McDougall, who had plenty of experience working at her family’s long-running hardware store in town.
“We used to own James Hardware,” McDougall said. “My great-grandparents, grandparents and my mom and dad and I ran it. It goes all the way back – they opened it in the 1800s.
“I’ve been working here since we opened,” she said. “I know where everything is, and I know a lot about the hardware stuff,” she said. “I enjoy the people, I know a lot of the older ones, and it’s fun getting out.”
Since the store opened, their mission statement – to grow with the community by providing friendly, helpful service with quality solutions – has been a mantra for how Gaulrapp and Buss run the store.
In recent years, Buss has taken over the daily operations, while Gaulrapp handles the finances and balancing the books from his cabin in northern Minnesota.
Being a business owner in a small town like Lake Crystal has its advantages, too. Buss and his staff know customers personally, what they are looking for and when throughout the year.
“I know who comes in once a month to get her hearing-aid batteries,” Buss said. “I know who takes the 60-watt light bulbs in town. I’ve had my boys that are 13 deliver softener salt to people. The elderly women come in and ask me how my parents are doing and wanting to make sure everything is OK at home and then they say, ‘Can you help me find a light bulb for my microwave?’”
When the area was hit by a blizzard this past winter – shutting down Highway 60 – Ace Hardware became a lifeline to not just locals in need of generators to power the heat, but for Native American horseback riders on their annual trip from South Dakota to Reconciliation Park in Mankato.
“The highway closed down and they were trapped here,” Buss said. “They were looking for tarps, straw and things to keep warm. They set up camp right at the park on Main Street. The next morning, they came in like it was no big deal.”
The power outages from that storm affected Lake Crystal Ace Hardware directly, making their tills and computers inoperable, but they remained open, handling transactions on paper until the power came back on.
“It’s the part I enjoy – people come in with these problems and we’ll try to troubleshoot and get someone’s heat back on,” Buss said. “Everybody knows me in town, so if it’s an after-hours call, it’s no problem at all or during harvest or the cold snaps when the city guys need something, we’ll be there.”
Buss is also a kids baseball coach, and with a social connection to pretty much everyone who walks in the door, it’s common for residents to stop in just to chat and see how things are going.
“Probably once a day somebody comes in who doesn’t plan on buying anything. They just want to ask me how I’m doing, how my parents are doing or how the game went last night,” Buss said. “I’ve got some great support in this town.”
