NORTH MANKATO — John Harrenstein on Friday officially left his position as North Mankato city administrator.
Longtime city employee Michael Fischer is serving as interim city administrator until a permanent replacement is found.
Fischer said Monday that he and the City Council are reviewing search firms and hope to pick one by the end of this week.
Fischer said they've been told that it usually takes 90 to 120 days from the time a search firm is hired until a new administrator is in place.
Harrenstein served as city administrator since 2013. He is assuming the city administrator job in Altoona, Iowa.
This is the second time Fischer has served as interim administrator, being appointed to the same position during the 2012 search.
Fischer has worked for the city for 25 years and serves as the community development director.
