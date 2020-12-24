MANKATO — Harry Meyering Center clients and staff have spread a little Christmas cheer along Homestead Road this year.
More than 60 people from Harry Meyering have decorated trees at 109 Homestead Road, outside of the center’s main office, to celebrate the holidays this year.
“It’s just been a great way for folks to be able to have some holiday cheer and share the Christmas spirit,” said Linda Leiding, the center’s executive director.
This is the first year Harry Meyering, which serves people with different needs in the community, has decorated trees.
Leiding said the idea came about after some of its regular activities had been canceled. Staff and clients brainstormed ways to keep active and finally hit upon Christmas tree decoration earlier this month.
“We’re always looking for ways that keep the people we support engaged,” Leiding said.
Clients and staff decorated 18 trees in all, starting in early December and wrapping up last week. Leiding said the decorations are also a way to give back to the community as Harry Meyering has received welcome donations since the pandemic started, from meals to masks.
“We’ve got a number of apartment complexes around, and they appreciate the lights,” Leiding said.
Harry Meyering is hosting an online contest for people to vote on their favorite decorated tree. To view the trees and vote, visit harrymeyeringcenter.org/about-us/whats-happening/
