On a warm and cloudless Thursday morning, Ed Goebel walked along rows of yellow-brown soybean plants in the field he works south of Mankato. He’s lived in his home on nearby Monks Avenue nearly all his life.
He picked a pod off a plant, rubbing it between his thumb and middle finger to see if it would split open.
“If you can take ‘em apart with your fingers,” he said, “then you know you can get ‘em out with a combine.”
He picked another pod and it resisted breakage. No good; a sturdy pod that hasn’t dried out creates problems for his machines.
Goebel, 64, expects a few “chewy” beans from greener pods, he said, gnashing one with his teeth. Crunchy is the preferred state. But “if you wait too long, then they get too dry so quick, you know.”
He and his brother have begun to harvest the soybeans in their field off Stoltzman Road, as well as the corn they grew near Amboy, nearly two weeks earlier than normal because warm weather and a mild drought has adequately browned the plants.
“The corn crop is about two weeks ahead of normal,” said Waseca-based scientist Tom Hoverstad, who works in the University of Minnesota’s Southern Research and Outreach Center. “We had an early planting season … and we’ve had a warmer than normal season. Corn really is a heat-sensitive crop.”
Average local temperatures last week were over 3 degrees warmer than usual, he said. The warm, breezy weather that is forecast to extend through the end of September will only hasten the corn and soybean harvest.
Along with higher temperatures, well-timed rainfall in south-central Minnesota throughout the summer may have boosted local crop yields to normal levels, Hoverstad said. That outcome would mark a major contrast to the lower number of bushels per acre expected in other drought-stricken regions of the state.
The scientist said yield reports indicate a harvest far better than might be expected given the low total amount of rainfall the area has received.
Typical precipitation at this point in the growing season is 22 inches, he told The Free Press. Measurements in the Waseca region show only 14.5 inches have fallen.
But the favorable timing of the late-August rains helped corn and soybeans to escape the dry, hot summer in sound health.
“It’s hard to make a good crop on (14.5 inches) but we did it by timing our rainfall very well,” Hoverstad said. “We never went more than about 8 or 9 days without some sort of rain. Now sometimes they weren’t very big, but they were enough to keep the crop conditioned.”
Normal, successful yields in the area are about 190 bushels of corn and 60 bushels of soybeans per acre. Hoverstad said he expects most local farmers to approach those levels.
A lack of rain will also speed up the process of harvesting because fields aren’t muddy, Goebel said while standing near his soybeans. Darker soil, which better holds moisture, around Mankato and timely rains in the summer should make for a promising yield.
“These (fields) are still pretty good. The subsoil really carried through, with this good soil here. I was surprised that it’s doing as good as it is,” the farmer said. “I’m pleased.”
The northern and central portion of the state will account for most of Minnesota’s lowered overall yields, Hoverstad added. Bushels of corn per acre are projected to fall to an average of 174 statewide, according to a recent U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast.
Today’s update of the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that, for the first time in weeks, no portion of Minnesota is experiencing the most intense designation of “exceptional drought.”
In addition to more moisture in the northern region is a wider swath of counties in southern Minnesota that have shifted from moderate drought to “abnormally dry.” Thursday’s update shows almost all of Le Sueur County and half of Brown County are abnormally dry, a level below moderate drought.
All of Blue Earth County and Waseca County, along with most of Nicollet County, remain in a moderate drought.
In southern counties there is great variability among farmers on whether their fields have responded well or poorly to drier conditions, said David Kee, director of research for Minnesota Soybean in Mankato.
Farmers who planted longer-growing plant varieties in April have generally fared better than those who planted in early summer, around June.
“I listen to the guys down south, it’s a lot more variation. There’s a lot of differences in soil types,” Kee said. “Some of these guys are looking pretty good, some of them are looking pretty stressed.”
Darin Johnson’s 5,000 acres in Faribault County, near Wells, span a 20-mile radius. Across his fields and those of neighboring farms, he has observed that variability was this year’s theme.
“The rains have been sporadic. We’ve had inch or two differences in rain, just a matter of half a mile apart,” Johnson said. “One farm could have caught a timely one-inch or two-inch rain, where another one east or west, it didn’t catch that rain at all.”
Johnson, 43, is starting to harvest soybeans and plans to begin harvesting corn soon. The pace puts his farm about a week to 10 days ahead of schedule. At several of Johnson farm’s fields, where the soil is lighter and doesn’t retain moisture well, he knows corn yields will be down. About 80% of his soybeans were planted in late April to early May and show promise, but for those, too, he expects fewer bushels per acre. But in mid-August, amid intensifying heat and a dry spell, an outcome this positive seemed improbable.
“At that point, we were at the stage where the crop was pretty much at do or die,” Johnson said. “We were within several days of the crop going the wrong direction very quickly.”
What saved the crop involves no skill, he said. Rain came and the plants drank.
“Sometimes,” he said, “a little bit of luck on your side is what will take you into a good crop ... We just got lucky and caught that rain.”
