The soybean fields are going, going and almost gone.
"The soybean fields that are left are few and far between. Probably 90% or more have been harvested," said Kent Thiesse, farm management analyst and vice president at MinnStar Bank in Lake Crystal.
Farmers are being cheered by the best growing and harvest season in years, strong yields and crop prices that have rebounded from recent lows.
Andy Oak, who farms near Le Center is finishing up soybeans and sees an excellent corn crop, with many farmers in the area seeing 225-235 bushels per acre, far above the 190-200 bushels that are considered a good yield.
"It'll be the best corn crop I've ever grown," Oak said. "We were fortunate in this area, no excessive rain, no excessive heat, little hail damage."
Thiesse said while farmers are just getting into the corn fields, he's hearing good things. Early in the year farmers budget with expectations of getting 180-190 bushels per acre.
"I think a lot of producers, when they get done, will be at that level or higher. Some will be 10 to 20 bushels above that."
He said there are areas, particularly south and west of Mankato, where weather conditions were dryer late in the summer and into fall, leading to lower yields than in the Greater Mankato area.
The dry, windy weather has dried crops down well in the fields. Corn is in the 18-22% moisture range. Thiesse said that means farmers won't have to burn as much fuel to dry corn down in the bins before it's stored at about 15% moisture content.
"Compared to the past couple of years the drying costs are going to be a lots less. So there are lower drying costs and more corn, so it's good news," Thiesse said.
Oak said soybeans are coming out of the field a bit too dry. He said the beans were too wet when he first got in the field but then some cold nights and winds dried them quickly. Because grain is sold based on weight, too dry means a loss of weight and therefore bushels.
"Soybeans are about 9% (moisture content) instead of 15% you like to see, so we're giving up a few bushels per acre. But that's farming and that's weather."
Thiesse said soybean yields have been in the mid-50- to 60-bushel range, with some farmers exceeding 70 bushels per acre. He said that when budgeting, farmers assume a 50 to mid-50s yield range.
The USDA reported this week that the corn harvest nationwide was 25% complete as of last Sunday, slightly above the prior five-year average.
The soybean harvest was 38% complete nationally, well ahead of both 2019’s pace of 12% and the prior five-year average of 28%.
Prices improve
Oak said he's relieved to see crop prices coming up, something that will help farmers who were battered the past couple of years by a combination of low prices and lackluster yields.
Thiesse said prices have risen in the past month or so.
"Soybeans are at $9.50-$10 (per bushel), so that's higher than farmers budgeted for."
Corn prices have risen from below $3 a bushel mid-summer to the $3.40-$3.50 range. "That's about the price farmers planned for at the beginning of the year, so at least prices have come up to put some stability back," Thiesse said.
The weather forecast also bodes well.
"It looks good for the next week or two. If it stays like this I think we'll be in a good place to complete harvest pretty quickly," Thiesse said.
