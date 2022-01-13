MANKATO — The Olympics weren't anywhere near Mike Hastings' mind throughout the fall and most of winter.
However, when COVID-19 hit the NHL hard in December, forcing the league to pull out of the Beijing Games, his good friend David Quinn, who was an assistant on Team USA's original staff, was named the team's head coach in late December.
Quinn was the head coach at Nebraska-Omaha from 1996-2002. Hastings was the head coach and general manager of the United States Hockey League's Omaha Lancers during those years.
"Everything nowadays — you need to be flexible, adaptable. It all happened really fast," Hastings said. "My relationship with David goes all the way back to the mid-'90s ... he gave me a call, and it's a call I'm very happy I got."
Hastings was named an assistant coach for the 2022 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team last week. Quinn's staff will also include St. Cloud State head coach Brett Larson; Pittsburgh Penguins director of player development Scott Young; USA Hockey goaltending coach David Lassonde; and Penn State video coach Alex Dawes.
Hastings has been a part of six different coaching staffs for USA Hockey, most notably winning a silver medal as head coach of the U.S. National Junior Team in 2019.
However, like most players and coaches, being part of an Olympic team has been a bucket list item for a long time.
"I've been honored to have some opportunities to be part of staffs representing a U.S. team ... I've always found that I've come back a better coach," Hastings said. "The Olympics — I think they're at the pinnacle of what USA Hockey is.
"You get to be part of this, and the excitement is almost instantaneous."
Hastings will leave for the Games on Jan. 31, meaning he'll be with Minnesota State through its series against Arizona State Jan. 28-29.
For the rest of January, Hastings will continue all his normal duties at MSU. However, later in the day after practice is finished, he'll make time to tend to any duties Quinn might have for him.
Hastings said the latest he will return from Beijing is Feb. 23, but he could be back earlier depending on Team USA's results.
MSU isn't scheduled to play the weekend of Feb. 11-12, so Hastings won't miss more than four of the team's games. The Mavericks play at Bowling Green Feb. 4-5 and host Bemidji State Feb. 18-19.
The team will finish the regular season with a home series against Michigan Tech Feb. 25-26.
Associate head coach Todd Knott will assume head coaching duties' in Hastings' absence, just as he did in 2019 when Hastings was coaching at the World Juniors.
MSU athletic director Kevin Buisman said there hasn't been talk of adding additional help to the coaching staff at this time. The university has complete confidence in Knott and assistant coach Paul Kirtland to handle the job.
"I think at some point, you're going to see Todd lead a college program," Buisman said. "He'll have that opportunity in Mike's absence."
Added Hastings: "The relationships and the bond (Knott) has with our players, I think they turn to him for a lot of different things ... hockey or life related. He's invested in those relationships."
Buisman wasn't surprised to see Hastings selected, and he expects it will bring great exposure to MSU.
He still remembers being blown away the first time he met Hastings to discuss the MSU job. The two spent four to five hours at a Pizza Ranch in Sheldon, Iowa, that day, drinking fountain pop and snacking on the buffet while Hastings laid out his plan to turn MSU's program into the powerhouse it's become.
Buisman thinks he'll bring that same vision and detail to Team USA's staff.
"I just have a good feeling — Mike Hastings has been around a lot of winners," Buisman said. "With the way things have broken in his favor ... just hopeful that maybe it'll pay off in a gold medal."
