Hate has no home in New Ulm, said Casey McMullen on the corner of an intersection in the city Saturday.
She was with more than 125 demonstrators, many donning rainbow colors and holding signs, gathered at Broadway and Center Street to stand with the LGBTQ community.
Organized by One New Ulm, the community organization chaired by McMullen, the show of support came after reports of an openly gay St. Peter student being targeted by New Ulm High School students at basketball games between the schools.
“That’s why we’re out here, to say hate has no home here,” McMullen said. “We want to show our solidarity and our love and support for that community here in New Ulm, in St. Peter, Mankato, everywhere.”
Alex Bosacker, the St. Peter student, came out to his team earlier in the winter. His team embraced him, but the response from a group of New Ulm students was drastically different.
He recently accused a New Ulm basketball player of repeatedly making anti-gay comments during a game, including a comment about having “the gay kid guarding me.” The same player reportedly pinched Bosacker hard throughout the game, enough to leave bruises.
This came after an earlier game in January when Bosacker reported hearing New Ulm students in the crowd say he was going to touch their players’ groins.
Bosacker’s allegations, along with another incident of New Ulm students harassing the St. Peter team’s bus after a game, prompted an apology from New Ulm Superintendent Jeff Bertrang.
“As has been reported, in a boys’ basketball game against St. Peter last month, a New Ulm player made a hateful comment, a slur, that was directed toward a St. Peter player,” he stated in a district email. “While I cannot comment further about this matter, I can acknowledge that this took place and that the athlete has been disciplined. I offer the St. Peter player and his family a heartfelt apology. I am truly sorry this has taken place.”
New Ulm alumni also recently penned an open letter in the New Ulm Journal expressing outrage at the incidents. They also called for the city and school to pursue a “specific and actionable commitment toward change.”
No one should ever have to go through what the St. Peter student went through, McMullen said. If anything good can come from it, she pointed to how it highlights the importance of the school district’s ongoing focus on equity.
Like at other school boards in Minnesota, including in Mankato, the push for equity initiatives has drawn loud critics.
“If you read local news, follow local social media conversations or attend school board meetings, you see this small but vocal portion of the community struggling to be accepting and respectful of people different than them,” McMullen said.
Demonstrators said the New Ulm incidents didn’t necessarily surprise them. LGBTQ intolerance is an issue in New Ulm, said One New Ulm board member Katie Dorschner, and the issue isn’t limited to New Ulm.
“I think it’s an issue in a lot of communities, especially if we’re talking about rural Minnesota,” she said. “Things are changing and there’s some discomfort about that.”
Seeing the turnout Saturday, said McMullen and Dorschner, shows the LGBTQ community how many people have their backs.
“As an openly LGBTQ individual in this town, it can be difficult to know where you stand with people,” McMullen said. “So to see so many people out here I know showing love and support and solidarity is very powerful.”
Brenden Roman of New Ulm waved a pride flag on the corner, saying he was there to call on New Ulm to be more inclusive. On the adjacent corner, Sarah Petersen held a sign with the words “love not hate” on it, while waving a rainbow peace flag.
Petersen grew up in New Ulm and said she wasn’t sure how many people would turn out. Having more than 100 people showed how important the message is.
“Right now there’s a lot of hate and prejudice, and I want people to see that there are LGBT people here and people who support them for sure,” she said.
The step forward she’d like to see in response to the incidents is more resources for LGBTQ youth in New Ulm. Mankato has far more resources in place, so New Ulm having more in place would represent positive and real change for students feeling isolated.
Pastor Scott Richards of Trinity Lutheran and St. Paul’s Lutheran in Gaylord, who cam out seven years ago, came to the event Saturday wearing a rainbow stole around his neck. He led the group in call-and-response chants on the corner.
He said he wanted to be there as a Christian witness, because there are usually loud voices using religion to speak out against accepting LGTBQ people.
Knowing how easy it is to feel alone as LGBTQ people in rural towns, Richards said he hoped Saturday’s event showed people they’re not.
“Everyone is connected in one way, shape or form to someone who is queer,” he said. “And we have to stand up for diversity and compassion.”
