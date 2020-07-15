NEW ULM — A battle between a person or people intent on painting white supremacist and Nazi messages in a New Ulm park and local residents who have been covering them up or replacing them with messages of tolerance has waned in recent days.
An increase in hateful messages was first noticed after the July 4th weekend in New Ulm's Art Wall Park, including a drawing of Adolf Hitler with a body shaped like a swastika, the N-word and other scattered swastikas.
New Ulm resident Emmie Turner, who is Black, noticed the words and images while walking the trail and publicized them on Facebook. Residents responded with paint of their own, whitewashing the words and symbols on bike trails and on the walls of a trail tunnel beneath railroad tracks — only to see them return overnight.
The next day Rodrigo Tojo Garcia and others were back, replacing the bigotry on a city-sanctioned graffiti wall with messages such as "Be the Change our World Needs" and "Spread Love Not Hate," according to the New Ulm Journal, which was the first news outlet to report the story that later received wider attention, including from WCCO-TV in the Twin Cities.
More Nazi and white supremacist messages returned this past weekend and were soon covered by New Ulm parks employees, said Cmdr. Dean Barstad of the New Ulm Police Department.
"They've purchased some additional painting equipment to take care of it pretty quickly," said Barstad, who has heard of no additional vandalism in the days since.
Additional police patrols have been assigned to the area in the evening and overnight hours. While police would like to catch the offenders in the act, the second-best alternative is that they simply stop, Barstad said.
"Hopefully they get tired of coming back and repainting their 'artistry' over and over again," he said.
The park, which sits beyond the outfield fence of the Johnson Park baseball field, has walls where local graffiti artists are allowed to practice their craft. Racist and other bigoted works are prohibited, but they have appeared at times.
"We've seen that over the years there. Just not at this level," Barstad said, adding that the current focus on racism across America makes the increase in hateful graffiti even more problematic. "Certainly, everybody's a little more sensitive to that stuff, too. ... It's been a pretty hot-button topic."
