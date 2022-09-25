We are pretty evenly split between people who talk to plants and people who don’t.
Nearly half of the people surveyed by Trees.com admitted that they talk to their leafy friends. And a majority of those individuals, 62%, believe it has helped their mental health.
Most people talk to the plants inside the privacy of their own home, but many say they talk to outdoor plants and 37% sometimes talk to trees they walk by on the street.
There’s also a group that admits to occasionally hugging a tree or plant in their yard, even laying a kiss on them.
I admit talking to a tree.
It was the giant weeping willow in the backyard, the one my wife thought would be perfect and beautiful when we brought it home in the trunk from the garden center. The one of which my brother-in-law said, “So, you planted that on purpose?”
The tree grew to an unnaturally large size and over the years did what willows do — weaken and drop branches small and large. The kids in the neighborhood biking down our alley may have been disturbed by the old guy in the yard muttering many bad words as he picked up the branches that were strewn across the yard after the slightest of wind.
I talked to it right up until the tree service guy came this spring and began cutting it down, 22 years after we planted it: “Bye bye nasty bane of my existence.”
(I have to admit, though, I sometimes kind of miss the monster’s magically swaying branches, but don’t tell my wife.)
Talking to inanimate objects, or to yourself, can be a risky proposition if there are witnesses.
When I was a little kid visiting my grandpa he would talk to himself. It’s a bit disconcerting at first until you figure out they’re just in a little dream state at the moment.
Talking to yourself in public is now pretty acceptable and goes largely unnoticed. People just assume you’re talking on your phone with some tiny earpiece on. Although it’s still unsettling to see people walking down the street, alone, in animated conversation.
There are, in fact, theories going back to the 1800s that suggest talking to plants can be good for them and for you.
Even England’s now King Charles, years ago admitted in an interview that he does it. “I just come and talk to the plants, really. Very important to talk to them; they respond.”
An Australian plant expert’s research suggested that speaking nicely to plants will improve their growth, whereas yelling at them won’t. It’s not that they’re offended, rather, he said, plant growth seems to be stimulated by the sound/vibration of the average human conversational tone of about 70 decibels.
The Royal Horticultural Society did a study that had gardeners read to tomato plants daily and found that all the plants that were read to grew larger than the plants in the control group.
As with most things, talk only goes so far. You can talk yourself blue in the face, but if you forget to water your fiddle leaf fig, it’s going to croak.
While the jury may be out on the benefit to plants that are talked to, we know plants are calming, beneficial things for us. They are often used in settings where mental health therapy is done. Having plants in the house or office leads to less stress and anxiety. And people who garden tend to live longer lives than those who don’t.
And the benefit of talking to your plants is that they don’t talk back. The more you talk to them, the less you might want to talk to humans.
