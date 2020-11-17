MANKATO — When they were separately asked what makes a good civic leader, Bukata Hayes and Jenn Melby-Kelley both began by saying there needs to be a willingness to show up to do the hard work.
They brought up humility, a willingness to collaborate and an understanding of what their communities need later in their answers, but they began with being present and willing to engage in hard conversations.
The two prominent local voices on social justice will both be recognized for their civic leadership during a statewide virtual event Thursday.
The Citizens League, a Minnesota nonprofit promoting democracy and governing for the common good, will honor Hayes, Melby-Kelley and others across the state who were nominated for making a difference in their communities. As part of the event, Hayes will participate in a panel hosted by Jana Shortal of KARE 11 News from 10-11 a.m. Thursday.
Hayes, executive director of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council, said he was humbled and honored by the nomination, which was submitted by St. Peter City Council member Keri Johnson. Johnson pointed to his work on the Write on Race community journaling initiative, this year’s Juneteenth march and a recent virtual series on policing in her submission.
His involvement in much of those efforts goes back years, but events in 2020 amplified the work. At several community events this year Hayes reiterated his message about the need for people to be consistently present in order for positive change to happen.
“If we’re really working for change, that doesn’t happen in a one-time setting,” he said. “You have to have sustained engagement and perseverance and persistence.”
He was quick to also point out the need for partnerships as well, crediting the many others who’ve been working alongside him.
“As a leader you don’t do it by yourself,” he said. “You do it in the midst of a whole bunch of other folks who are trying to achieve that goal.”
While 2020 has felt like a long year to him and so many others, he said the combination of George Floyd’s killing and the protests it sparked, the COVID-19 pandemic — which is disproportionately negatively impacting people of color — and the November elections made the impacts of systemic racism and white supremacy clear to more people.
“These three major events and each of their respective aftermaths showed that we’re stronger than we gave ourselves credit for, and we need to carry that strength going forward to change our systems accordingly,” he said.
Melby-Kelley, a Mankato City Council member and owner of the Coffee Hag, was nominated by Johnson in part for her tough decision-making as a council member this year. Johnson also cited Melby-Kelley’s safe and inclusive business practices as well as her contributions to racial justice and the annual Pridefest celebration.
The small-business owner said she was over the moon, surprised and thankful at receiving the honor.
“I’m crazy proud and I will keep doing the work that I’ve been doing,” she said. “It’s what I do and it's who I am.”
The fact two Mankato civic leaders were chosen for honors among all the people nominated statewide speaks to how active the community is, she added.
“We’re both very honored, and there are many other people in this town doing some amazing work,” she said.
Voting in favor of a city mask mandate, pushed by Melby-Kelley, before Minnesota’s statewide mandate happened was among the tough decisions the City Council faced this year. It was a close vote with passionate support and opposition, but Melby-Kelley said the hard decision to mandate masks was the right one.
As a business owner, she’s navigated through three closures during the pandemic so far out of precaution for staff and customers. It’s been an exhausting year, she said, but she also brought up how 2020’s challenges led more people to speak out against institutionalized racism, sexism and homophobia.
“A lot of people are realizing that we have a lot of work to do, and I think we’ll find more people stepping up and speaking up for people and causes,” she said.
To sign up for Thursday’s virtual event where Hayes and Melby-Kelley will be honored, visit citizensleague.org.
