Mankatoans, forget about Joanna Gaines; instead, step out in support of energetic businesswoman Jenna Odegard and her newest contribution to the local retail scene, Hazelkin & Co.
Positioned as a gift and lifestyle shop, with the comforting tagline of “exactly where you’re supposed to be,” Hazelkin & Co. offers all the warm, fuzzy, feel-good products HGTV fans find endlessly appealing.
“It’s a cozy place — about 1,200 square feet— so we pick out our very favorite things to share with people,” Odegard said.
Whether it’s yummy-scented candles, luxurious throws, essential oils, cushy socks, snuggly robes, clever greeting cards or ravishing beard oil for the hirsute gentleman in your life, Odegard has what you need, and then some.
“I like to tell people to have a look around because there’s a little bit for everyone,” said Odegard, 34.
Hazelkin & Co. debuted in historic Old Town in late October 2021 and, at 415 N. Riverfront Drive, is just a few doors away from Odegard’s first retail store, the child- and infant-focused Bumbelou.
“Hazelkin & Co. has some items that are pretty unique to southern Minnesota but are well-known brands,” said Odegard, mentioning a few like Barefoot Dreams, Pendleton and Capri Blue.
“These are brands that carry a lot of energy online and via social media, but it’s so fun to come here where you can touch, feel and see them in real life.”
Odegard says Hazelkin & Co. is organized in sections and includes an entire area carved out for kitchen products — think gourmet food items, cookbooks, bar accessories and, according to Odegard, southern Minnesota’s largest collection of non-alcoholic beverages.
“We carry a lot of different candles, which are so easy to purchase for yourself or as gifts, and in our kitchen section the cocktail mixers have done well,” Odegard noted.
“We’re constantly bringing in different seasonal flavors and people love to grab those.”
In addition, Hazelkin & Co. has one-of-a-kind products made by solo entrepreneurs.
“We carry a wide range of things,” said Odegard. “What we care about is good values, not pigeon holes.”
Original thoughts
Hazelkin & Co. came to life as a result of the industrious Odegard’s creative vision.
“The feeling I wanted to create in this store is one of comfort, warmth and family,” said Odegard, who has been married to the Rev. John Odegard for 12 years. The couple has two daughters, 6 and 8.
“Food is important in my life — how we cook and care for it, how it cares for us — so I imagined sitting around a table for a special meal with the people I love, candles lit, wine being passed, time being shared.”
Since Odegard and a few other family members have hazel-colored eyes, and “kin” literally means “family,” the word “Hazelkin” emerged from brainstorming sessions — and wasn’t already taken on the web or social media platforms.
“It encompasses the feeling we were going for,” she said.
A graduate of New Ulm High School, Odegard has been a budding entrepreneur since she started her first business, an exclusively online operation, at the tender age of 17.
“I ran that for eight years and it gave me a good understanding of online retailing, e-commerce and worldwide shipping,” Odegard said.
“I learned a lot of marketing skills, had some customer service errors and wins, and the whole experience really set me up well for the years to come.”
Even as Odegard took time off from work when her first daughter was born, ideas percolated and her innate drive couldn’t be ignored.
“It made me realize how much I crave entrepreneurship and running my own business,” said Odegard, explaining that she made hair accessories while her baby daughter slept and also outlined the business plan for her first Old Town shop, Bumbelou, during that period.
After getting Bumbelou up and running, Odegard leaped into leadership with the Old Town Association, ultimately serving two years as its president.
“I love Mankato and am very passionate about Old Town and want to see this area grow,” she said.
“I knew that the more stores there were in Old Town, the better it would be for everyone — and then I thought, why not me?”
Such thinking led Odegard to hatch plans for Hazelkin & Co. because she thought Mankato lacked the type of gift and lifestyle store she was eager to bring to life.
“We shopped around for about a year and a half for a location to buy, and when we finally got word of an opening on our block, it was perfect.”
A fellow Old Town business owner, Natasha Frost of the restaurant/bakery/catering enterprise Wooden Spoon, is thrilled Odegard continues to invest in the neighborhood and, in creating Hazelkin & Co., has chalked up another reason for shoppers to visit the area.
“Jenna is a pillar of the Old Town community,” Frost said.
w“She has a collaborative spirit that has led the Old Town Association into a new phase of collective action, allowing us to come together to show our city and region that Old Town has a heart that should be front and center when people choose where to shop.
“Jenna has planted these seeds and is an amazing cheerleader for Old Town,” Frost said.
Odegard doesn’t mean to imply the process of launching Hazelkin & Co. was easy, but after having already traveled the road to establishing Bumbelou, she managed to develop the Hazelkin & Co. brand and website, purchase inventory and style the shop within about six months from the time she acquired the building.
Odegard works full time and employs two other full-time staff members, plus five part-time workers, for a total team of eight to cover Hazelkin & Co., the nearby Bumbelou and Bumbelou’s New Ulm location.
“All our staff rotate among the three locations, and that’s been working out really great.”
One of those staff members, inventory manager Gabi Rolloff, has been with Odegard and her businesses for 2½ years to date.
“My favorite part about working here is that I’m always surrounded by great women who are there to uplift you and offer good advice,” Rolloff said.
“It’s a great work environment, and it’s hard to not buy the whole store because it has everything that we love.”
With a brand-new business and three shops in total to operate, Odegard is grateful for her husband’s support.
“He gives up a lot of his free time to help move my projects along,” she said. “He’s supported every crazy idea I’ve ever had and cheers me on every step of the way.”
That included during the pandemic, which, in her typical optimistic fashion, Odegard managed to see as an opportunity.
“We were already set up, as many boutiques were not, for online sales, curbside pickup and local delivery,” Odegard said.
“It was definitely emotionally challenging and at times financially challenging to have to change a business model overnight like everyone else did, but we put our heads down, worked hard and came out the other side really, really strong.”
Maybe relaxing under a CozyChic heathered throw from Hazelkin & Co. while burning a Sacred Smoke-scented Linnea brand candle helped?
Anything’s possible, especially with an attitude like Odegard’s.
“I really think small businesses are the heart of a community,” she said.
“Of course we still need the larger stores for certain things, but when it comes to creating a community feeling, small businesses like Hazelkin & Co. really kick it up a notch.”
