DARFUR — A head-on crash occurred Monday morning on Highway 30 a few miles east of Darfur.
A 72-year-old Courtland man was driving a westbound 2012 Chevrolet Equinox when the compact SUV and an eastbound 2014 Dodge Ram pickup collided at 9:28 a.m. Monday near the intersection with 660th Avenue in Watonwan County, the State Patrol said.
The driver of the pickup, a 39-year-old Springfield man, was attempting to turn left to enter a field driveway.
The patrol had not released identities or conditions of those involved in the crash.
