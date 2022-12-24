ST. PETER — DFL Rep.-elect Jeff Brand will soon represent House District 18A and return to the Capitol.
Brand, first elected in 2018, lost to Republican Rep. Susan Akland, of St. Peter, in 2020 before defeating the incumbent in November.
Now ready for another go, the St. Peter lawmaker said he is prioritizing health care, protecting the environment, child care and fully funding education.
Brand said he is hoping to continue work to help fund child care facilities.
In addition, he added he’s eager to get money for schools, saying the state should make sure schools have more social workers and offer more ability to tackle mental health challenges.
“When a kid needs something, they need it now. They can’t afford or wait until two or three days from now,” he said. “It’s on the Legislature to really provide the ability for more people to be hired.”
Brand also said the Legislature needs to fully fund the special education cross-subsidy, which school districts use to fill the special education funding gap.
Brand’s education priorities come as districts in the region look to the Legislature for similar goals.
The Mankato Area Public School District recently presented its 2023 legislative platform to lawmakers.
Supt. Paul Peterson said so far, the district’s priorities include fully funding education, addressing how special education is funded and fully funding it, and providing more mental health support.
“That whole concept of fully funding our public schools in the state, that is key to Mankato Area Public Schools. What we want to be able to do is rather than just talk about fully funding, we want to break down for our legislators what that means,” he said.
While St. Peter Public Schools doesn’t have a formal legislative platform, Supt. Bill Gronseth said the district does support efforts of groups such as the Minnesota School Boards Association and the Minnesota Rural Education Association, which have similar priorities as the Mankato district does.
“Really what we’re seeing is a lot of these organizations working together this year really focusing on increasing the base student formula and also to make progress on the cross-subsidy for special education,” Gronseth said.
In addition to these priorities, Brand said he also hopes lawmakers can take inflation into account when addressing the state’s $17.6 billion budget surplus.
He said he also asked to be on the bonding committee as the Legislature looks to see what they can do this year following last year’s failed session.
While this year is a budgeting year, Brand said a bonding bill is important to the state, adding that increased costs to local projects due to the state’s delay are disappointing.
“I think a bonding bill is something we can work together to get accomplished. I don’t know if it’ll be this year. Typically bonding bills are every two years. We do have a budget bill that we have to pass,” he said. “If we can do both, that’d be great.”
Brand said he is also having conversations surrounding housing in the region, noting the needs have changed.
“Just assessing the need. I’ve had a two-year hiatus from the Legislature, so a lot of those numbers kind of went up,” he said.
Lawmakers are back in session Jan. 3.
