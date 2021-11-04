MANKATO — Most health workers in the Mankato area will have until Jan. 4 to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to new federal requirements.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, announced the rules Thursday. They’ll apply to health care facilities receiving federal funding through Medicare or Medicaid — which generally includes hospitals, clinics and nursing homes — covering about 17 million workers.
Long-term care facility workers who haven’t gotten vaccinated yet should start the process, said Patti Cullen, president and CEO of Care Providers of Minnesota.
The rule does include medical and religious exemptions. Unlike other OSHA rules released Thursday for employers with more than 100 workers, however, weekly testing won’t be an alternative option for health workers choosing not to get vaccinated.
“We thought it would be all parallel so we wouldn’t risk losing more people because non-health care employers have the test-out option,” Cullen said. “It puts us at an unfair disadvantage.”
Recent federal data showed most nursing home workers are already vaccinated. Requirements by health systems have also proven to be effective in raising staff vaccination rates, but any workers who do choose to quit over getting vaccinated would further strain staff shortages at health-care facilities.
“We have 23,000 open positions right now,” Cullen said of long-term care facilities. “Every person that leaves, we’re not replacing. We’re at a net loss.”
Long-term care facilities could start requiring new hires to be vaccinated or seek vaccinations in anticipation of the requirement. Employers could also mount legal challenges to the requirement, although similar attempts in the past weren’t successful.
Care Providers of Minnesota, which represents long-term care facilities across the state, will request funding to help raise staffing and vaccination rates during a hearing at the Legislature next week.
OSHA’s announcement stated the vaccine rules were based on the “severe health consequences associated with exposure to the virus.”
“Unvaccinated workers are much more likely to contract and transmit COVID-19 in the workplace than vaccinated workers,” the federal agency’s release stated. “OSHA has determined that many employees in the U.S. who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 face grave danger from exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace.”
About 745,000 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19 so far, including at least 335 residents in south-central Minnesota. The nine-county region in October and early November has experienced one of the worst stretches for COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began, with statewide data showing rates of cases, hospitalizations and deaths spiking among unvaccinated Minnesotans.
Many large health systems in the U.S. preempted the federal mandate by requiring workers to be vaccinated earlier. Mayo Clinic required employees to either be fully vaccinated by Sept. 17 or complete a “declination process” involving education on vaccines and required masking and social distancing while on campuses.
When Mayo announced the timeline in July, Gianrico Farrugia, Mayo Clinic’s president and CEO, stated the vast majority of employees “embraced the opportunity to get vaccinated.”
“Our patients expect to be safe when they come to Mayo Clinic, and we need to do everything we can to protect everybody,” he stated.
Children’s Minnesota, Allina and M Health Fairview were among the other Minnesota health care providers to require COVID-19 vaccinations for staff.
OSHA’s separate rules for companies with 100 or more employees also task companies with ensuring workers are fully vaccinated by Jan. 4. The rules allow for weekly testing and masking if workers choose not to get vaccinated, while employees who work 100% remotely or outside are exempt.
It’s unclear exactly how many workers in the Mankato area will be impacted by the rule, known as an emergency temporary standard, or ETS. An estimated 84 million people nationwide work at companies with 100 or more employees.
Greater Mankato Growth knows of at least 30 businesses with more than 100 local employees, according to Andy Wilke, GMG’s director of business development and public affairs.
Employers aren’t required to pay for or provide testing. Free testing is available in Mankato at the Minnesota National Guard Armory at 100 Martin Luther King Drive.
Area businesses have been eager to hear specifics on the rule for the last couple of months, Wilke said. They’ve expressed concerns about how to implement the new rules, which are uniform across a wide range of businesses.
“They’re concerned about the logistics of obtaining the vaccination statuses of their employees,” he said. “It may not be straightforward, and testing and logistics of that could be complicated.”
The rule also comes during a historic workforce shortage, he added. How it’ll impact the shortage remains to be seen.
OSHA’s rules require employers to provide workers with up to four hours paid time off for every vaccine dose. Paid sick leave is required for workers to recover from any side effects following their doses.
