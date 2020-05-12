LE CENTER — Le Sueur County had its first COVID-19 fatality confirmed Tuesday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The county resident was between 50 and 59 years old. The death is the eighth linked to the illness in south-central Minnesota since the pandemic began. There are no known long-term care facilities in Le Sueur County with confirmed COVID-19 cases, at least none with 10 or more residents.
Nicollet, Brown and Martin counties are the others in the region with COVID-19 deaths so far.
The state's total death toll rose to 614, up 23 from Monday. Confirmed cases climbed by 695, bringing the total to 12,494.
Cases in south-central Minnesota's nine counties rose by five, with three being in Watonwan County, and one each in Nicollet and Le Sueur counties.
Total cases in the region will soon top 300. The five latest cases brought the total to 299.
Testing levels also topped 5,000 for the first time Tuesday, a key benchmark cited by Gov. Tim Walz. The rate of positive cases per 100 tests has risen over the last two days.
The percentage of Minnesotans who no longer need to be isolated is rising as well. As of Tuesday, 61% of the 12,494 cases have recovered enough to not need isolation.
